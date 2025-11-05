SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

