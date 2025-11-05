SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Purchased by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,618,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

