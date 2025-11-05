Space and Time (SXT) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Space and Time (SXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Space and Time token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space and Time has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Space and Time has a market cap of $63.71 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,274.65 or 0.99093293 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Space and Time Token Profile

Space and Time launched on May 6th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. The official website for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtimedb. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.04513253 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $16,623,892.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space and Time should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space and Time using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

