SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 30 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.96 and a beta of 0.05.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

