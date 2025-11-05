South Dakota Investment Council Sells 600 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CME Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $267.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.19.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

