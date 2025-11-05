South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $82,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $404.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.9%

RL opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $341.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

