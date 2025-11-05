South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $757,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International $MGM

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $62.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.