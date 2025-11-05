South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE OGS opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

