South Dakota Investment Council Invests $456,000 in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.98. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.