South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.11 Million in Vontier Corporation $VNT

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $361,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 21.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Vontier Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VNT opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.32 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Vontier’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

