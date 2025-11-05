South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.