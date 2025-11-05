South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in MKS Inc. $MKSI

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MKS were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,227,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,933,000 after acquiring an additional 188,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MKS by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in MKS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MKS by 8,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in MKS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 298,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $147.31.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,182.68. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of MKS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

