South Dakota Investment Council Acquires Shares of 13,900 Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

