South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 5,100 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hologic were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Hologic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 221,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $12,910,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $81.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Hologic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

