Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 21st

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 499.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $558,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 52.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.