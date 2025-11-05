Sony (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Sony alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Sony Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SONY opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Sony has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,649 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 473,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.