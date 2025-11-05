SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 319,169 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

