SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day moving average is $228.97. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

