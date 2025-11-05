SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
