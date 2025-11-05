SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.