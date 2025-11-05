SNS Financial Group LLC Has $68.45 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.3662 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

