SNS Financial Group LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,727 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BIV opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.