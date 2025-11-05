Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.