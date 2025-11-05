SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as low as C$13.82. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 12,034 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.05. The company has a market cap of C$121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.21.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands.

