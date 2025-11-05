Simplex Trading LLC Sells 109,412 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,412 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 2.42% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $3,420,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,226,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

