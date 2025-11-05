Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Loews Corporation $L

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $34,166,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after buying an additional 172,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 140.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at about $11,633,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 1.2%

Loews stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

