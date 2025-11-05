Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,291 Ford Motor Company $F

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,398,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7%

F opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

