Simmons Bank Sells 509 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

JNJ opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $450.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

