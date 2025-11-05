Simmons Bank Sells 2,234 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

