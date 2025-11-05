Simmons Bank Sells 217 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in KLA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on KLA from $820.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,260.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $745.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $1,120.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $1,170.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,237.16.

KLA Stock Down 2.1%

KLAC opened at $1,193.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $1,284.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,050.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 113.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522. 91.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

