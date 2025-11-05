Simmons Bank Sells 115 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $791.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

