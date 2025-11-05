Simmons Bank Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

