Simmons Bank Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of HD opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.46 and its 200-day moving average is $381.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

