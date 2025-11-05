Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 423,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 588,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Similarweb stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $129,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 8.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

