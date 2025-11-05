Sigma Planning Corp Sells 773 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

