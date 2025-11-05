Sigma Planning Corp Sells 102,501 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

