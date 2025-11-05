Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,157,000 after purchasing an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 280,033 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

