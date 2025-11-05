Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 147,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $545.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

