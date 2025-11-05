Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Expands By 37.0%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ACV stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.