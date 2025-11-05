Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Expands By 37.0%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.