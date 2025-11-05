Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Drops By 28.3%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 545,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrise New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrise New Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sunrise New Energy Price Performance

About Sunrise New Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:EPOW opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Sunrise New Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

