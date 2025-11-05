Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declines By 27.4%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE NWG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2,941.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

