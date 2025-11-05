Short Interest in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Decreases By 26.4%

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 590,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 801,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $35.04.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Poland ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.