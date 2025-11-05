Short Interest in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Expands By 42.6%

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

