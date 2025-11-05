Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shopify Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $160.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

