Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.30 and last traded at GBX 142.50. 5,741,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,419,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 208 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 181 to GBX 185 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
