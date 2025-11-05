Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.30 and last traded at GBX 142.50. 5,741,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,419,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 208 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 181 to GBX 185 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 0.1%

About Shaftesbury Capital

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.