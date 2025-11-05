Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

