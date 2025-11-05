Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

