Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.95 and traded as low as GBX 9.55. Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.99, with a volume of 100,265 shares trading hands.
Scancell Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.95. The stock has a market cap of £103.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.
Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Scancell
About Scancell
Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma.
Recommended Stories
