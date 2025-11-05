Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.95 and traded as low as GBX 9.55. Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.99, with a volume of 100,265 shares trading hands.

Scancell Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.95. The stock has a market cap of £103.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scancell

About Scancell

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle bought 3,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £283,500. 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma.

