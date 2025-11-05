Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.06 and traded as high as C$22.04. Savaria shares last traded at C$21.62, with a volume of 142,508 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.18, for a total value of C$529,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$423,636. This represents a 55.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

