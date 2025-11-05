Roth Capital Weighs in on Vertiv’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertiv’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vertiv’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $180.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

