Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

RKT opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,610,000 after purchasing an additional 856,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,793,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,418,000 after buying an additional 273,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $96,470,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,774,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,355,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

